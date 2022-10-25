Black teen takes the life of 2 victims at St. Louis high school

On the morning of Oct. 24, a 16-year-old and 61-year-old woman were killed by a Black teen in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Missouri. The suspect also died.

Seven other victims between the ages of 15 and 16 were hospitalized with injuries that included gunshot wounds and are currently listed in stable condition.

The shooting was reported at around 10 a.m. ET. Students fled the building as it was reported that the gunman was armed with a long gun. Authorities did not say how the gunman entered the building but officers say that the school doors were locked.

Officers heard gunfire in the school and ran towards it. Once they found the shooter, both sides exchanged gunfire. The shooter was struck and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Orlando Harris who had no prior criminal history, but he may have been experiencing some type of mental illness. Harris graduated from the same high school last year.