NBA star Jaylen Brown working to restore Donda Academy’s basketball season

NBA superstar Jaylen Brown is petitioning the public to help resurrect the basketball season for the Donda Academy basketball team after the school abruptly closed.

Rose, a forward for the title-contending Boston Celtics, recently disassociated himself from Kanye West’s Donda Sports agency following the barrage of anti-Black and anti-semitic statements from Kanye West.

Soon after Yeezy went off on a torrent of hateful rhetoric, multiple corporations cut ties with the College Dropout rapper and the Donda Academy shuttered its doors with little notice.

Worse for the innocent teen basketball players who were students at Donda Academy, they were banished from the Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics tournament. In a released statement, Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics organizers said that it is with “heartache and regret for Donda’s hard-working athletes who will lose out the most as a result of Kanye’s actions.”

Brown is working to save the season and tournament opportunity for the teen players.

On Oct. 29, Brown announced on Twitter that he’s hosting a tournament on Nov. 6 for the Donda players.

He tweeted: