Georgia man convicted of kidnapping ex-girlfriend and shooting her

On Nov. 1, a man who threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend in 2019 before she was able to get away was convicted and faces up to life in prison.

Dedrick Murray was convicted of kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault, terroristic acts with serious physical injury, and stalking.

On Sept. 26, 2019, deputies were called to a Publix parking lot in reference to a person being shot. At the scene, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder and an injury to the back of her head.

The victim said that Murray went to her home unannounced and rang the doorbell. Hoping he would leave, she didn’t answer. The victim says she felt her home become warm and stuffy so she went outside to inspect the air conditioning unit, as she suspected Murray cut the lines as he’s done in the past.

While she checked the lines, Murray came behind her with a gun, asking if she was ready to die. He then forced her into the house and told her to call her daughter and say “goodbye.”

As the victim tried to fight back, Murray hit her with the firearm and forced her into the driver’s seat of her car inside the garage, and ordered her to back out. The victim told Murray to shut the garage door or neighbors would suspect something was wrong. When Murray exited the vehicle, the victim reversed down the driveway in an attempt to flee.

Murray started shooting at the vehicle, and struck the woman in the shoulder. She managed to escape to Publix where she asked for help.