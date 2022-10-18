‘Superfly’ actor Kaalan Walker sentenced to 50 years in prison

Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Oct. 17, 2022, for raping multiple women.

Walker was convicted in April 2022 of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape, and two counts of rape by intoxication. He was arrested on those charges in 2018 but was released on bail.

The victims, which included three teenage girls and four women, alleged that Walker reached out to them through Instagram and Twitter offering to help them professionally, saying that he could help them with their modeling careers.

Walker would then lure the victims to locations by telling them there was a music video shoot or that he was going to introduce them to someone famous. Once he was alone with the women, he would sexually assault them.

Walker made his film debut in the movie Kings, starring Halle Berry and Daniel Craig, and had a role in the remake of the classic blaxploitation film Superfly.