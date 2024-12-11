One of the male accusers who filed a lawsuit against Diddy detailed the allegedly harrowing and violent experience of being drugged and raped by the music mogul.

During the interview on CNN, the accuser’s face was concealed and his voice altered to maintain his anonymity. Going by the name “John Doe,” he said he was working security during one of Diddy’s famous annual white parties in the Hamptons in 2007 when he said he was slipped a doctored drink.

John Doe details the alleged sexual assault by Diddy

“The first drink started to have some effect on me and I just thought, ‘Wow these are really strong drinks.’ It wasn’t until the second drink — and it was already too late — that I realized that there was something wrong with the drinks,” John Doe told the news outlet.

“Sadly, Sean Combs was waiting in the wings. He was watching from some sort of vantage point and once I was in a helpless position and he was sure that he was in a position of power, then he took advantage of the situation.”

Once the man was completely incapacitated and helpless, John Doe alleges that Combs forcibly pushed him into a vehicle, held him down and sodomized him.

“I was screaming, I was telling him to stop,” Doe said. “It was incredibly painful, and he was acting like it was nothing and he seemed to be disconnected from it. But it was abusive beyond belief.”

John Doe said that after he reported the alleged sexual assault to his supervisor, he was immediately ostracized.

“After that, he didn’t talk to me again, he cut me out of everything,” Doe said of his manager. “I was totally blacklisted after that. I had to find a different field.”

Moreover, John Doe also claimed that a celebrity witnessed the alleged assault. “There was one high-profile individual who saw what happened and found it amusing.”

Diddy accuses attorney Tony Buzbee of discrepancies

The male accuser, who is one of attorney Tony Buzbee’s clients, amended his lawsuit when a discrepancy was pointed out about the year the white party occurred in the Hamptons.

According to CNN, Combs’ 2006 White Party was held in St. Tropez and the 2007 event was in the Hamptons.

“After [Buzbee] was exposed this week for pressuring clients to bring bogus cases against Mr. Combs, and after public records showed that — contrary to his allegations — there was no white party in the Hamptons in 2006, [Buzbee] amended this complaint to walk back the allegations and now claim a different day and wholly different year,” Combs’ attorneys said in a statement obtained by Variety.