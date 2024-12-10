50 Cent finally explains his longlasting beef with Diddy

Mercurial music and movie mogul 50 Cent has finally given the tea on the origins of the long-lasting beef between him and fellow New York native Sean “Diddy” Combs.

During a sit down on the “Talk With Flee” podcast, the Queens-bred rapper said his rivalry with the Harlem-born Diddy emanates not from any rap lyrics or clashes in the club but, ironically, conflict in the business world.

The 50 Cent-Diddy beef has no lyrical origin

As Fifty explains it to the podcast host Cam’ron, the “Power” and “BMF” creator felt empowered during that era to rev up his work with his EFFEN vodka deal which was modeled after Diddy’s Ciroc vodka deal with Diageo.

“My corner is over here, your corner is over there, I gotta make sure my corner feel cooler,” 50 said, which means that his business deals intersected with Diddy. At that time, Fifty said Diddy had taken a hiatus from making music and putting himself on the scene in a significant way, which prompted Fifty to put his foot on the gas with his EFFEN deal.

50 Cent also accuses Diddy of trying to sabotage him

Fifty also claims Diddy would engage in shady activities behind the scenes in an effort to eradicate all viable competition.

“He would do a lot of foul s— like behind the scenes,” 50 revealed. “He would do some foul s— like hating on [me] doing things with people I done business with that he done business with. He would say s— [where I was] like, ‘He said that to you?’ [‘Alright,’] you know what I’m saying?

Curtis James Jackson III, 49, continued explaining by using an analogy, “You know n—-s don’t know what they like until they see you with it, so they want the girls after you done with them and s—.”

In short, 50 Cent explained that his acrimony with Diddy revolves around business and competition. He adds that he’s been trolling Diddy just for his own personal enjoyment and throwing playful jabs to keep the rivalry alive, all while keeping his own brand in the spotlight.