New York man gets a decade in prison for killing infant in car crash

A New York man was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to drunk driving and vehicular homicide for killing an infant in a 2017 crash in Dekalb County, Georgia.

On Nov. 14, 2017, 4-month-old Matias Montoya was in a minivan with his parents, siblings, and three members of his extended family. Driving south of Mountain Industrial Boulevard, 26-year-old Clunis Calvert crossed over the center line and hit the family’s minivan head-on.

Matias was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital but died two days later of his injuries. Four others who were in the minivan suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Calvert pleaded guilty on Oct. 14, 2022, to one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, first-degree homicide by vehicle, and five counts of causing serious injury by vehicle.

He received a 20-year sentence, with half to be served in prison and the remainder on probation.