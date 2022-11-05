Gwinnet County Sheriff Keybo Taylor launches holiday task force

Sheriff Keybo Taylor will implement proactive measures to ensure the safety of the citizens of Gwinnett County as the holiday season approaches. Sheriff Taylor is taking immediate action to address community concerns.

“The safety of all citizens is paramount to the overall mission of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Taylor. “This holiday season, we are taking swift action and launching our Holiday Task Force. The Task Force is designed to deter crime as the county prepares for the

increase in holiday traffic.”

The Holiday Task Force will be comprised of sworn personnel from all five divisions of the Sheriff’s Office, and will conduct area checks of local neighborhoods, businesses, churches, and schools. Deputies will be assigned to teams that will have a specific area of responsibility, which

will cover Gwinnett’s six districts and 16 municipalities.

“Our deputies are the best in the nation, and I am confident that our Holiday Task Force will play an integral part in combatting and preventing crime this holiday season. The wide range of experience that our staff brings to the Task Force is what separates it from other law enforcement

agencies,” added Sheriff Taylor. The official launch date of the Task Force will be November 23, 2022.