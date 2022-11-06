Shaq uses Kanye West’s own lyrics to blast him during Twitter war

The basketball goliath Shaquille O’Neal has obviously never been afraid to mix it up on the court – or anywhere else for that matter.

Therefore, when Kanye West tried to come at him twisted after the NBA legend criticized Kyrie Irving for his anti-semitic gesture on social media, Shaq clapped back at Kanye with all deliberate authority. And Shaq slickly used Kanye’s own lyrics to pummel him.

While speaking during the “NBA on TNT” show this past week, the Lakers 7-foot legend called Irving an “idiot” for reposting antisemitic tropes and then defiantly refusing to apologize.

Kanye was miffed by Shaq’s remarks and he took to social media to defend his friend Irving. Yeezy has also been lambasted for his virulent antisemitic posts recently.

“Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter,” Kanye said on Twitter. “[Jamie] first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq. I said ‘Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights.’”

“TMZ” reported Salter has a 51 percent ownership stake in his deal with Shaq. Therefore, Kanye reasons that Shaq has no control over his name and likeness.

As soon as Shaq caught wind of the rapper’s attack, Shaq slammed Kanye as if he was a basketball.

“Believe me you don’t know me like that. Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye West, ‘I got more money than you, so why would I listen to you[?],’ ” Shaq roared at Ye.

“Take my advice get your family business in order,” Shaq continued before concluding with a terse, “Have a great day brother.”

As most pop culture observers know by now, Yeezy’s Instagram account has been minimized for 30 days for violating the platform’s policies. Multiple major corporations have severed ties with Kanye in the wake of his hateful statements, including Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga, causing Kanye’s business empire to dip way below the coveted billion-dollar status.