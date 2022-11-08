A number of Black celebrities are leaving Twitter

Some celebrities have notified their fan bases of their aversion to the amplified levels of toxicity on Twitter since Elon Musk acquired the social media platform for $4 billion last week.

The three celebs listed here have officially checked out.

Whoopi Goldberg, the Oscar winner for Ghost and the Emmy Award-winning co-host of “The View,” announced on the ABC talk show Monday that she is leaving Twitter for the time being.

“It’s been a little over a week since Musk took over Twitter and this place is a mess. I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on,” Goldberg said.

“So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable maybe I’ll come back,” Goldberg continued. “But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter. People keep saying it’s free speech, but all speech is not free speech. Some speech is not OK free speech. So everybody has to agree on that, but if people keep saying, ‘You hurt my free speech’ it’s going to be a problem. You know what? This is our problem. But it ain’t my problem today because I’m out.”

Shonda Rhimes, the legendary showrunner and series creator responsible for classics such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “How to Get Away With Murder” and “Bridgerton” on Nextflix, said she doesn’t have the appetite nor the constitution to stick around to see what Musk’s Twitter will look like.

Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) October 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Toni Braxton, the legendary songstress and the most famous of the Braxton singing siblings, cannot fathom further withstanding the hate speech that seemed to run amok as soon as Musk made his acquisition.