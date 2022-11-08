Kevin Hart recalls traumatic experience with mom when he was a kid

Kevin Hart is good for telling a joke or two, even if it’s about a traumatic experience. On a recent episode of “Million Dollaz Worth of Game,” the comedian recalled a time when he and his mother were robbed when he was a kid.

“Me and my mom got robbed,” Hart said. “[We were] coming from a laundromat. We got the shopping cart, I’m talking folding clothes, and my mom got the cart. I got my book bag. I used to go to the laundromat and do homework. My mom just carrying this little orange fanny pack, dude came out, he said ‘Get that s— up, b—-.’ And my mom was like, ‘No.’ ”

Kevin hart telling Wallo & gillie about the time he & his mom got robbed is hilarious 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RIVIQERpsy — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY) (@shannonsharpeee) November 7, 2022

Hart says that his mom continuously refused to give up her items to the robber.

“Hand on the Bible, my mom said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘You think I’m f—— playing with you? Get that shit up,’ ” Hart continued. “My mom was like, ‘It’s nothing in it, and no.’ I’m just standing there, I’m looking. I’m shocked that I’m looking at a gun. He snatched it off, he go through it. My mom had a bunch of tokens in there. Guy gets mad, he throws it at my mom. ‘You broke b—-.’ He called my mama a broke b—-.”

Of course, Hart made light of the situation with a joke at the end.

“She made me push the cart the rest of the way,” Hart said. “I never walked up that street again. The rest of my life I took the longest way to get to the laundromat. What once was a five-minute walk took me 30 minutes.”