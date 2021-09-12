Thief who stole jewelry from ‘Black Ink’ star Ceaser wants to return it (video)

An Atlanta man who has claimed to have stolen Ceaser Emanuel’s jewelry at gunpoint is now ready to give the gems back to the founder of the Black Ink tattoo parlor.

But the man known as Ceaser has to check-in first.

“This Ceaser’s s— n—a! Ole Black Ink n—a, the Black Ink Crew. He know what the f— going on! Tell him come tap in. I’m on the West Side if you want your s— back!”

Emanuel, who also stars in the hit reality show titled “Black Ink,” and has franchised the business in different cities including Atlanta, was in the ATL on Sept. 10 according to his Instagram and Twitter posts.

He just so happened to pen this cryptic message for his 2.5 million Instagram followers that makes it seem that something unpleasant did pop off during his visit:

“N—-s wanted to kill me and y’all still with ’em

“N—-, y’all chill with ’em, and y’all wonder why we not friends?

“Best thing I can do is not build with you

“When I could destroy you, that takes some f—ing discipline 💯 #ceaserblackink.”

Listen to this alleged gang member who seemed angry that Emanuel rolled through the ATL but failed to “tap in.”