Ciara reveals what relationship with Future did for her life

Before Ciara was married to Russell Wilson, she was engaged to Atlanta rapper Future in 2014. That relationship didn’t serve her well, and she recently said that the breakup was a life-changing moment for her.

During an interview with Women’s Health on Nov. 15, Ciara opened up about her past relationship.

“I told myself I’ve got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life,” Ciara said. “All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love, I was like ‘It’s going to happen to when it’s supposed to.’ ”

Ciara also mentioned self-love, and how focusing on herself was a big part of her life taking a positive turn.

“I can’t love anybody to the best of my ability if I’m not loving on myself,” Ciara added. “I can’t be the best mom if I’m not loving on myself. So I put more focus on me, taking care of me, and it was best the thing I could have done.”

Now, it looks like Ciara is happily married to Wilson, while Future is still dealing with drama from his children’s mothers every once in a while.