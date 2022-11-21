Trey Songz accused of assaulting woman in bowling alley

Trey Songz has been under investigation in New York City and faces assault charges for allegedly punching a woman at a bowling alley.

According to “TMZ,” the victim filed the report in October 2022 and claimed that Songz punched her in the face repeatedly inside a bowling alley bathroom. She claims that Songz pulled her by her hair and she was taken to the hospital for visible minor injuries.

Authorities have not yet confirmed a motive behind the attack, but Songz’s attorney says his client is innocent.

“A source close to the investigation informs us that TS has been cooperative with authorities and expects that when all the evidence is reviewed, he will be exonerated,” attorney Mitchell Schuster said. “This is another instance where those involved try to blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches.”

This is not the first time Songz has been in the headlines for assaulting a woman. He recently denied rape allegations against him, and the case was ultimately dismissed. In April 2022, a woman accused the artist of removing her breast from her bikini top, and the video began making rounds across social media.

In 2017, Keke Palmer says Songz used sexual intimidation to convince her to appear in a music video.