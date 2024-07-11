Philadelphia man who assaulted woman in viral video turns himself in

A Philadelphia man has turned himself in to police after a video of him allegedly assaulting a woman went viral online, according to multiple local reports. Police said Gary A. Miles, of Southwest Philadelphia, turned himself in on July 10, a day after local authorities asked the public to identify him.

On July 10, a video of the woman accusing him of assault inside the Dollar Tree went viral. In the video, she is chasing the man as he runs out of the store.

“Look! He f—– n—-d on my f—– leg!” The woman yells in the video. “You’re going to h—, b—-! Oh my god, he n—-d on my leg.”

The video has nearly 32 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter, as of the morning of July 11.

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill then put out a call to action in response to the video.

“Let’s play manhunt with him today in Philly,” Mill posted on X. “Some community service … I got 2 bands for his [location].”

Let’s play manhunt with him today in Philly some community service …. I got 2 bands for his lo??? But you gotta connect. https://t.co/ZgsTNVeUJL — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 10, 2024

Mill posted about the alleged assault again later in the day.

“Just go live with him,” Mill posted. “Don’t pursue him. It’s got to be [the actual guy]. Philly is small. People know where this creep a– dude at, get the f— out of here. We need community protection, also!”

Miles was seen on the store’s surveillance footage wearing a shirt that appeared to read “It’s Not Going To Lick Itself” with a candy cane next to the bold text.

Store employees said Miles is known to frequent the area. The alleged assault took place at the Dollar Tree on 56 E. Snyder Ave on June 23.