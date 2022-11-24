NeNe Leakes’ son gives updates after suffering stroke (photos)

The son of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes has recently returned home from a harrowing health scare in September 2022.

Her younger son Brentt Leakes, 23, had a life-changing — and nearly life-ending — ordeal after suffering both congestive heart failure and a stroke.

Leakes expressed elation to her four million Instagram followers as she filmed her son walking out of the hospital on his own power after a month. He’s still working to regain full use of all of his faculties, but she is nevertheless grateful.

“Two weeks ago today Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke. He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him,” she said in the carousel of IG stories.

Leakes continued her commentary:

“He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him. Obviously, a stroke is a very serious thing and so he’s struggling with speaking and it’s … I don’t know.”

Nene Leakes shares video of her son Brent leaving the hospital after his stroke.. walking & talking again. Just in time for the holidays https://t.co/BqSG8dEM5I pic.twitter.com/wisB3DUxGx — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 23, 2022

Brentt Leakes also celebrated his exodus from the hospital’s ICU and return home on his IG page.

“I’m back at my house!” he exclaimed six times.

“I’m back at my house! I’m back inside.”

NeNe Leakes’ boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, also joined in on the jubilation of having Brentt back as he captioned a picture of the two on IG with “My guy is back.”