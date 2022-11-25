Cuba Gooding Jr. says he’s a changed person after forcible touching case

On Oct. 13, Cuba Gooding Jr. resolved his forcible touching case after pleading guilty to a lesser harassment violation. He did not have to face any jail time after complying with the terms of the plea deal.

Since pleading guilty, Gooding says he’s changed and that he’s “ten times more aware of what is going on around him.”

“You have to live in your truth, and I know my truth,” Gooding said in an interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” “I didn’t mean to disrespect anyone.”

In April 2022, Gooding pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of forcibly touching a woman in 2018 at a New York City nightclub. Gooding admitted to kissing the woman on her lips without consent. In 2019 at a nightclub, Gooding was accused of squeezing a 29-year-old woman’s breast without her consent.

A few months later, two more women came forward to accuse him of abuse. One woman, a server, claimed he pinched her buttocks after making a sexually suggestive remark to her.

Gooding says that over the months, people have still shown him support.

“There’s video footage of the interactions with these women that showed the truth of what happened,” Gooding said. “I had so many people come up to me in the street and say, ‘I support you, I saw the video,’ but the one thing that I found that really hit me, and I said, ‘OK, now it’s time for me to mention this, to talk about it.’ ”