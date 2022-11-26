If your boyfriend does these things, he might be cheating

Those in relationships know the importance of putting in the time and patience to keep the connection strong and healthy. Many couples deal with communication issues, a difference in values, a lack of intimacy, schedule conflicts, and infidelity.

Although infidelity seems to be the primary issue in some relationships, most times it all ties back to a lack of communication. Someone may feel slighted, unappreciated, or misunderstood and this may drive them to infidelity. Although there is no excuse to step out of your partner, unfortunately, this does not stop people from committing the act every day.

There is not one particular sign that indicates your partner is cheating, but here are some signs to watch out for.

1. Lack of communication

He may normally be more open but now doesn’t have as much to share with you. He might be short and to the point in fear of potentially ratting himself out.

2. They seem more distant than usual

Your partner’s schedule may seem a lot busier than normal, or they may no longer invite you to tag along. He could have a new group of friends that he’s always with, but he never makes any time for the both of you.

3. Being sneaky or lying

This may look like not remembering things that he previously shared, and gaslighting you to believe he said something else. He can also take a lot of phone calls privately so you won’t overhear the conversations. He could even go as far as turning his phone off at certain times or changing the contact names on his phone.

4. Tells you not to worry about a specific person

This sign is not as obvious but a lot of times he could be involved with a woman you had questions about. Maybe you see someone consistently calling or texting, but your boyfriend may downplay it as there is nothing to worry about. Eventually, they can start to gaslight you into thinking you are being paranoid when you are most likely correct. Another sign is when your boyfriend says he has a new female friend that he tells you not to worry about. Sometimes, the cheating can be right in front of your face.

5. Being unusually nice

Now, we always love when our boyfriend treats us extra special, but if it seems overly forced there may be more to the story. Maybe you receive flowers more than normal, he wants to be intimate more often than usual, or maybe makes plans for you to distract you from what’s going on. Although this sign is hard to pinpoint, if he does any of the things above but seems overly nice it could be a sign he’s being unfaithful. It’s up to you to decide what you deserve.