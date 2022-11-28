Stunning blue carpet looks from the 2022 Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas

Some of the entertainment industry’s biggest talents arrived in Las Vegas recently to celebrate The 2022 Soul Train Awards. It’s the time of year when R&B and Soul artists are recognized for their significant achievements. The show premiered on BET Network on Nov. 26, 2022 with a blue carpet special before the show. Hosted by Tank, LeToya Luckett, and Novi Brown, stars stopped by to share sentiments as they were escorted into the show. We’ve rounded up this year’s hottest looks from the female celebs on the blue carpet who were just too fly to miss.

LeToya Luckett – The singer and actress appeared on the blue carpet in a vibrant green gown bedazzled with green sequins forming a feather like design on the dress. Over time, Luckett covered her dress with a long green blazer that gave her a business yet subtle look. She shared laughs and bonded with each celebrity guest as they strolled the blue carpet.

Reginae – Ms. Carter showed up to host the BET Social portion of the special last night in a purple cut-out gown and fur shrug with silver heels. The dress complimented the Soul Train aesthetic as the carpet was blue, and the background had hues of violet and purple.

Queen Naija – Queen was a presenter this year and stood out in the crowd with a bright pink one-sleeved dress. The silk dress had a glove attached, adding a unique touch to her overall look. Her hair was in a half up, half down style to accentuate her outfit. The dress showed her beautiful curves and large sleeve tattoos on her arm.

Lunell – The comedian brought all the laughs and good energy with her on this year’s carpet. To accommodate the windy Vegas weather, Ms. Lunell matched her vibe with her outfit as she strutted a bright green jumpsuit with fringe on each pant leg. Her infinity scarf complemented the look and was paired with stacked bracelets and necklaces. Lunell brought her beautiful daughter on the red carpet with her as well.