D.L. Hughley mocks Kanye West’s divorce with ‘Golddigger’ remix

D.L. Hughley had some laughs and giggles at the expense of embattled emcee Ye West after his contentious divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

It was reported by the New York Post‘s Page Six that Kardashian will get $200K a month in child support in the divorce settlement, despite the fact that she is swimming in hundreds of millions of dollars of her own money — not to mention the vast fortunes from each of the other members of her family.

Hughley, who has been involved in a couple of social media skirmishes with Yeezy, took devilish delight in trolling the College Dropout architect about his imploded marriage.

“When (your) life imitates (your) art…YIKES,” Hughley penned in an Instagram post about the settlement.

The Kings of Comedy alum, 59, who is renowned for his needle-sharp wit and sometimes skin-peeling jokes, went to work on his adversary Yeezy. Hughley used lyrics from West’s hit tune “Golddigger” to rub the divorce in Yeezy’s face:

“If you ain’t no punk, holla, ‘We want prenup’ ‘We want prenup!’ yeah It’s something that you need to have ’cause when she leave yo’ a– she gone leave with half …”

According to court documents obtained by the newspaper, Kardashian will get primary custody of their children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The matriarch was declared legally single in the spring of 2022.

Kardashian has also worked out a deal that if a parent ever gets into an argument over the children, they are required to attend mediation. If the guilty parent fails to adhere to this mandate, then the other parent will be empowered to make decisions regarding their children.

Looks like Ye will be operating with a short leash when it comes to his children.