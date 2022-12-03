Keefa Hawkins helps women gain confidence and bring out their inner sexy

It’s not very often that rolling out gets the opportunity to speak to someone who empowers women by bringing out the inner sexy. Keefa Hawkins does just that and we were curious to find out more.

What do you do and what prompted you to enter this line of business?

I help women curate confidence and create themselves as unstoppable by teaching them how to sculpt their bodies, lose weight, bring out their inner sexy and transform their mindset so that they are free to create a life they love and are absolutely powerful in it. My own health journey and struggle with ankylosing spondylitis led me to discover that women in particular lack resources when it comes to mastering our health beyond the basics … meaning, up-leveling our sex lives and having the confidence and freedom in all areas of our lives. So, I founded CrossFit Iconz 12 years ago and in October we celebrated our 12-year anniversary.

I must also mention some important work I am doing with BlazeSports America, a nonprofit organization that assists disabled veterans and youth by offering health programs and other fun, fitness activities, all free for veterans. CrossFit Iconz has been a Blazesports Health and Wellness partner for a couple of years now. I host and train disabled veterans and youth around the Atlanta Metro Area helping them reclaim independence, work through PTSD and other physical limitations.

What are some of your goals or plans for the near future?

The future is extremely exciting to me for a few reasons. Firstly, I am so happy to have been appointed as director for an awesome nonprofit organization called A Few Good Mentors. AFGM mentors young men in seven primary areas of their lives such as education, career, health, finances and leadership. I am committed to providing a framework that grows AFGM here in Atlanta, helping add value, confidence and direction to as many young men as possible.

In addition to this, I curate and host health, wellness and small business acceleration retreats in Tulum Mexico. This experience has enabled me to build a network and infrastructure in Mexico to “Black Label” [what the rest of the world calls White labeling] retreats which is essentially providing the framework and resources for anyone teaching a course to their tribe without them actually having to do the footwork to provide or facilitate the retreat. Imagine simply having to say “Yes, I’d like to host a three-day workshop and here is what I need” and that’s it! I will take care of the rest.

What else would you want people to know about you or your work, or anything else you want our audience to know in general?

Thank you for asking this question because I believe that … in the Atlanta area there are great opportunities to impact people’s lives in a healthy and profound way. This ultimately impacts their families as well, so we have an opportunity to change the world one person at a time. I am excited to continue the legacy of mentorship, providing value and service.