Ashanti says a ‘small’ male package is not a bad thing in the bedroom

Radio show host Angela Yee is famous for her candid conversations revolving around sex. And par for the course, Yee prompted singer Ashanti to give a surprising answer about men who have small genitalia.

Yee, a co-host of the nationally-syndicated morning radio show, “The Breakfast Club,” asked Ashanti if a man with a small penis is a deal-breaker when it comes to sexual activity.

Ashanti broke out in a spontaneous laugh while throwing her head back. But then she got philosophical about men with smaller equipment.

“Here’s the thing: if you know what to do with it then it’s not a deal breaker … if I’m happy and you know how to make it do what it’s supposed to do,” Ashanti told Yee.

Yee joked that women cannot be engaged in the customary bedroom banter and dirty talk if the man is not specially equipped. “What can you do with it?” Yee asked, sparking more laughter.

“I know Ashanti talks dirty in the bedroom,” Yee said.

While laughing Ashanti asks,

“What makes you say that?”

Yee says, “I can just tell.”

This conversation was a deviation from the norm for the sultry singer. Ashanti is famously private about her romantic life. Fans didn’t know that the “Foolish” singer was involved in an 11-year relationship with rapper Nelly until it had already been going on for years.