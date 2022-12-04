Best TikTok accounts to follow for Black hair tips

Black women are protective of their hair and can be particular about who to take advice from. With so many TikTok videos dedicated to hair care, it may take a lot of work to know where to start. Thousands of hair gurus create content for different hair types and style preferences. We’ve narrowed down a few we think are reliable sources for Black women looking for new ways to take care of their hair.

Mikula – @miku18la: The natural hair influencer has garnered over 444.5K likes on her TikTok profile, where she shares remedies for making natural hair oil, keeping your curls moisturized, and the best products to use. She also mixes in fashion and beauty content on the page and is known for try on hauls and seasonal looks.

@Whynotgonaturalsis: You’ll automatically feel at home if you visit this page. Whynotgonaturalsis on TikTok is the perfect page to learn about transitioning from using chemicals to strictly natural hair care. This page is deemed trustworthy, from her hair stretching methods to her DIY protective styles. Her TikTok gained 1.3M likes, and she continues to grow through other platforms like Instagram.

Ciara Gabriel – @ciara.gabriel: Gabriel is a fashion, beauty and natural haircare influencer who gained 11.2K followers on TikTok from her stellar reviews. Her review videos include natural haircare products, black girl fashion recommendations, and her life as a Black girl in PR. Many women love Gabriel for her short videos of protective Black girl hairstyles that look good in a business or leisure setting.

Kayla Vernon – @naturalwhonaturalyou: This lifestyle influencer flaunts her crown through her TikTok videos on natural haircare. Her hair is copper-colored, giving her profile a subtle, unique look. In her videos, Vernon shares how she maintains healthy natural hair while continuing to dye her hair copper, blonde and dark brown.