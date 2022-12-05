Jamal Simmons to step down as VP Kamala Harris’ communications director

Jamal Simmons will step down as the communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, according to reports. Simmons’ wife has accepted a new job in New York and the family will be relocating.

“Working for Vice President Harris has been an honor and a privilege,” Simmons told POLITICO. “I’m so thankful for the confidence she put in me and I will miss this fantastic team more than anything.”

Simmons joined Harris’ office in January 2022 and he’s credited with helping stabilizing the vice president’s team. He also made her more visible to the public by scheduling her for multiple interviews on TV, social media and digital-first interviews.

The communications guru also focused on strategic planning in making Harris more visible.

“The results are evident,” Harris’ chief of staff, Lorraine Voles, wrote in an email to her staff that was acquired by media outlets. “The vice president’s media and digital reach has grown and [the office of the vice president] is better able to amplify the work and accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration.”

Simmons is a media veteran who has worked alongside Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. He has appeared on rolling out, CNN, NPR, MSNBC and CBS.