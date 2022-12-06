Ice Cube says Warner Bros. won’t give him the rights to classic movie

The Friday franchiseis one that many people still watch and talk about to this day, and some want to see a fourth installment. release. Unfortunately, Ice Cube says that Warner Bros. won’t give him the rights to the franchise.

Cube was a recent guest on Mike Tyson’s podcast “Hotboxin’,” where they talked him possibly getting the rights back and the steps it would take.

“Warner Bros. is weird right now,” Cube said. “I don’t know what they’re doing. They don’t know what they’re doing. We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it back. So we’ll either wait for that time, or we’ll keep trying to convince them they need to let us control the movie. It’s my movie, but they have distribution control.”

Tyson then asked if Cube would just pay for the rights out of his own pocket, and it didn’t seem like he was a fan of that idea.

“I ain’t putting s— up for it. F— no,” Cube said. “They need to give it to me, and they’re going to make money. I’m not about to pay for my own stuff, that’s stupid. They need to do the right thing, get it to us, let us turn it into more money, and make the fans happy. We can do a lot with it.”

In October 2022, Cube said on “Drink Champs” that he was trying to get the franchise from Warner Bros., but they “don’t believe in the culture.”