Serena, Zendaya, Beyoncé among the most googled Black women of 2022 (photo)

Tennis royalty Serena Williams’ retirement at the U.S. Open in September 2022 became a concert-like celebration with the hardcourt serving as the racquet queen’s stage during that momentous week.

The court queen’s one-week farewell tour inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, was a ratings bonanza that attracted the crème de la crème of Hollywood and pro sports, helping Williams become the second most Googled Black woman in America, according to ThatSister.com.

Still, the sister that sits at the summit of the most seen and searched Black women in America in 2022 is the movie maven Zendaya. This should not surprise anyone since the 26-year-old Spider-Man franchise star already boasts nearly 200 million Instagram and Twitter followers alone. Her banner year was punctuated with starring roles in Dune and the culture-shifting HBO series “Euphoria.” She was also buoyed by rumors that she’s engaged to her Spider-Man: No Way Home costar Tom Holland, so it seems apropos that Zendaya ranks far and away No. 1 with over 2.17 million views per month.

Pop goddess Beyoncé only has to breathe to be on the minds and lips of a legion of music fans. But Ms. Shawn Carter sprinkled gold dust on her fans with the release of her long-awaited seventh studio album, Rennaissance, back in July. This put her fourth on the list with 1.2M monthly searches right behind Megan Markle and Serena.

Markle’s tumultuous and short-lived reign as British royalty, coupled with the highly-anticipated, tell-all documentary on Netflix was good enough to place the wife of Prince Harry third on the list with 1.5M monthly views, just behind Serena’s 1.6M.

Surprisingly, raptress Megan Thee Stallion did not make the top 10 list despite being embroiled in a long-awaited trial with defendant Tory Lanez. But two of her hip-hop counterparts certainly did, with Cardi B and Nicki Minaj joining the likes of Oprah, Whoopi Goldberg and Jada Pinkett Smith on this exclusive list.

Take a look at the list of the most Googled women of 2022, courtesy of ThatSister.com.