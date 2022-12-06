Takeoff’s accused killer appears in court; find out where he was fleeing to

On Dec. 1, 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was charged with murder in the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff.

Clark faced a judge on Dec. 5 following reports that he obtained a passport and bought tickets to Mexico, two days before he was arrested. Clark is still in custody after the judge set his bond at $2 million.

Clark’s attorneys asked for a new hearing at a later date to try to get the bond amount lowered. They also said that it was true he was planning to leave the county, but it was for a planned vacation.

“That’s something that was pre-planned and it was canceled before he was arrested. I think that’s important,” defense attorney Letitia Quinones said. “He wasn’t trying to go anywhere.”

It was revealed on Dec. 2 that Clark was captured on surveillance cameras shooting his gun and holding a wine bottle in his hand outside the 810 Billards and Bowling Alley the night Takeoff was killed.

If Clark makes bond, he will have a list of conditions to meet that include 24-hour house arrest, an electronic monitor, no firearms, illegal drugs, or alcohol and no contact with the victim’s family.