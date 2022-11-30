Takeoff’s brother YRN Lingo breaks silence on his sudden death

YRN Lingo, younger brother of late icon Takeoff, 28, has finally broken his silence on the Migos member’s murder.

It has been almost a month since Takeoff, who was born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston after a verbal altercation popped off between Quavo and members of another crew. Two others were shot but their injuries were reportedly not life-threatening.

Lingo penned a poignant and powerful tribute to Takeoff that he shared with his 125K Instagram followers.

“Dear Take, I don’t know where to begin, I honestly still can’t believe it,” Lingo wrote. “My big brother, my right hand, my other half, my literal twin. The one I could call upon anytime no matter what time, weather, situation you were in.”

Lingo said Takeoff “always made sure the family was straight” despite the fact that they were already good.

“I hate that I have to move on with my life without you physically here, I wish I could just stop time and wait, but I know that can’t happen,” he continued. “It’s a lot of things I’m going to miss about you, I could name them but it would be a full list and that would take forever.

“I looked up to you more than anyone on this earth and I will never stop looking up to you. I’ll carry your name until the day I die.”

Lingo prayed for his brother’s spirit to usher him “through this hell on earth” because it is going to be “super hard” without him on Earth anymore.

“Take you fulfilled your purpose and more. You will forever remain in my heart, in our hearts. Love you big brother always and forever!” Lingo signed off.

Offset, 30, already poured out the contents of his heartbroken soul on IG on Nov. 15 that his cousin’s death was “unbearable,” adding, “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words.”

Quavo, 31, waxed nostalgic about their upbringing, including their shared dream of starting a professional wrestling team.

“I love you with all my heart,” he typed on his IG on Nov. 12. “I’ll never leave you. l guess God jus [sic] ain’t need my help. So can you ask Him for me what I gotta do to be with you again!!!”