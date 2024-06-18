The City of Atlanta has declared June 18 “Takeoff Day.” The honor came at the end of the inaugural The Rocket Foundation Summit 2024 at The Carter Center in Atlanta. The event featured a host of panels and group discussions about ways to prevent gun violence in Black and Brown communities. It occurred on what would have been Takeoff’s 30th birthday.

“We live it. Every day is his day,” Quavo said. “We just want to say thank you all for coming here today and being a part of such a special day for me and my family.”

Attendees were all from gun prevention organizations, media members, Quality Control record label executives Coach K and P, and White House staff members. Each of the 10 organizations present received $20,000 in grants from Quavo’s foundation. For Tyme to Thrive Beyond Grief, the representative speaking at the summit said her fiancé was shot and killed in front of her in 2022. The Hope Hustlers representative recently lost an uncle to over 30 shots. The Life Anew Restorative Justice representative said the organization hosted a recent Juneteenth event where two people were shot. Vice President Kamala Harris once said a grade-school child told her they didn’t like their fifth-period class because that classroom didn’t have a closet to hide in if a mass shooting occurred.

“I know that many of the people that [were] in his room share the same experience of being a survivor,” Quavo said. “It’s challenging. Us experiencing this type of trauma, I just hope I’m inspiring everybody in this room. My community, my family, y’all family, no family should have to suffer from this. We just want to create these resources in the right foundation to prevent it before it happens. I just thank y’all for being here.”

Then Takeoff’s mother, Titania Davenport, spoke.

“I am so incredibly proud of the work done here today at the summit,” Davenport said. “I miss my son every day. I still wish he was here on Earth. I know it’s awful, and our family is doing God’s work in Takeoff’s name with The Rocket Foundation for gun violence prevention, which focuses on community solutions … we are honored to receive this proclamation from Atlanta on his behalf in our home city on his 30th milestone birthday.

“He really did leave us too soon. I know you’re shining down upon us today. I want to thank you all for your support and love, which means the world. We must continue this good work no matter how heavy a burden it makes it. Happy birthday, son!”