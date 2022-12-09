Find out what happened to this 86-year-old woman at a grocery store

Clayton County police have arrested a suspect who was accused of kidnapping an elderly woman at a convenience store.

Officers say 86-year-old Shirley Jenkins McCurry was sitting inside her car at a Lucky Food Mart before 3:30m on Dec. 8. Surveillance footage shows a man getting into the car and driving off while McCurry was in the passenger seat.

At 9:30, authorities received a phone call about a suspect and that the vehicle was at a restaurant in the 800 block of Howell Mill Road. Thirty-three-year-old Taron Williams was identified as the person that stole the car and was taken into custody.

McCurry’s son Phillip told WSB-TV that his mother suffers from dementia and was with her caregiver. Phillip took her to urgent care after the incident and said that she is doing well.

Williams was charged with kidnapping and felony theft by taking a motor vehicle.