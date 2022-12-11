Too $hort honored in hometown with Oakland street sign (photo)

The rap legend who gave himself the moniker Too $hort, now metaphorically towers above the Oakland skyline as one of the pillars of the most influential music form in the world.

For his role in putting Oakland and rap music on the world stage in the mid-1980s when hip hop was still in its infancy, Oakland mayor Libby Shaaf said the city is returning the favor and is putting Too $hort on the map—literally.

In a fete fit for the famed pioneer, Oakland is now renaming the street adjacent to Fremont High School where he entered as Todd Anthony Shaw and exited as the rapper Too $hort.

The crowd erupted in cheers when the cover was pulled off to reveal “Too $hort Way” and then some began to chant the street name, KRON 4 news station reported.

Councilman Noel Gallo said the city and council people decided to rename Foothill Boulevard between High Street and 47th Avenue as “Too $hort Way” because of his indelible contributions to the genre and the city.

“There’s an understanding that we should recognize him. Based not only on his talent and contributions but also just honoring and respecting those who have come before us and given back to the city,” Gallo said.

Fellow legendary rappers Ice Cube, Mistah F.A.B. and radio personality Sway Calloway attended the ceremony at the high school as they all took turns giving Too $hort his flowers.

Too $hort also got a framed proclamation of his day and took to the mic himself.

“I came here and I had the ability to rap. I had musical talents and stuff. But when I came here, the one and only thing that inspired me to become the rapper I was, that I am is Oakland, California,” he said.

