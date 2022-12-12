Comedian Mark Curry experiences racial profiling by White hotel staff

The hotel has issued an apology since the incident
Image source: Instagram – @therealmarkcurry

Comedian Mark Curry shared an encounter with a White hotel staff member while staying at a hotel in Colorado on Dec. 9.

Curry posted a lengthy Instagram video where he says he was staying at the Mining Exchange hotel in downtown Colorado for a comedy show when two employees approached him.


One of the staff members, who was White and did not have a badge showing that he was a staff member, asked Curry if he was a guest. The other man, who was Black, accused Curry of pulling the “race card.”

“Black man and a Hotel Lobby it’s impossible that he has a room here,” Curry said in the Instagram caption. “No, I have a suite! He walks up to me with no badge on. I don’t know who this man is. And asked to see my hotel key. Wyndham racism. 719-323-2000 call them please John Crab head of security and head of maintenance at the same time.”

The hotel issued an apology to Curry and made a promise to make sure everyone in the hotel feels safe.

“We are committed to providing a safe and inclusive space for all guests and employees,” general manager Neil Cramm said in a statement to Colorado Spring Indy. “We deeply regret this incident and have reached out to Mr. Curry to offer not only out sincere apologies but a full refund of his stay and an invitation to return, at no cost, anytime in the future.”

