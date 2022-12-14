Gunna released from jail

Rap superstar Gunna is set to be released from jail. Reports came out on Dec. 14 that 29-year-old Sergio Kitchens has pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge, which will allow him to walk free. He entered an Alford plea, which is a guilty plea that allows the rapper to claim he is innocent. It is the equivalent of a no contest plea.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna said in a statement reported by WSB.

Kitchens was one of 28 YSL members who was arrested on RICO charges in May. Fellow music superstar Young Thug was also included in the arrests.

Kitchens said he joined YSL in 2016 because he viewed the group as “people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations,” the rapper wrote. “My focus of YSL was entertainment — rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and ‘glorified’ urban life in the Black community.”

The rapper also wrote that he values his association with YSL and always will, and once he is released, he will give back to his community and teach young men and women on the destructive nature of criminal street gangs.

Gunna was sentenced to five years with one to serve in prison. The one-year sentence was commuted to time served. The remaining four years call for several special conditions, including 500 hours of community service.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, remains incarcerated.