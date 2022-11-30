5 times Young Thug and Gunna gave back to the community

As the court trials for Young Thug, Gunna and YSL are scheduled to start in January 2023, rolling out will take a look at the two rap superstars’ careers on and off the stage.

Once their careers took off, Thug and Gunna were active contributors to the metro Atlanta community. Here are five times the rappers assisted members of their hometown.

Gunna and Young Thug post bond for 30 low-level offenders

In April 2021, the rap duo posted bonds for 30 inmates at the Fulton County Jail who were unable to get money together to pay for their releases.

“We just woke up, went to the jail with the lawyer, DAs, prosecutors, and the bonding companies,” Thug said. “And just got as many people as we [could] out.”

Gunna partners with Goodr to open free grocery and clothing store at McNair Middle School

In September 2021. Gunna partnered with Jasmine Crowe and Goodr to open a free grocery and clothing store at McNair Middle School. It’s the school Gunna and all of his siblings attended, as his mother worked in a cafeteria at a nearby school. As he opened the store, Gunna was honored with a proclamation and a day.

“I’m from the same place you’re from,” Gunna told the students in a video he posted about the store opening. “You can overcome anything around you. Anything that you feel like is preventing you or holding you, I’m here for you.”

Young Thug donates Halloween costumes for hundreds of kids

In 2014, Thug donated over 700 costumes and masks to children in order to partake in Halloween festivities.

Young Thug teams up with Offset to help provide 500,000 meals during pandemic

In April 2020, Offset hosted a virtual concert with Young Thug, Rich The Kid and Saint Jhn in efforts to help provide 500,000 meals for the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Offset himself donated 200,000 meals to the cause.

Gunna Fest continues despite remaining incarcerated

On the anniversary of receiving the “Gunna Day” proclamation in September 2022, the second annual Gunna Fest continued as planned in College Park, Georgia. The event took place in an old Target parking lot off Old National Highway on the south side of Atlanta. Families received free food, beverages, rides, games and appearances from Woody from Toy Story, Lilo from Lilo and Stitch, Spider-Man, Batman and a princess, as Atlanta News First reported.