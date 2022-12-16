Brittney Griner posts 1st statement since being released; gives career update

On Dec. 8, Brittney Griner was released after 10 months from a Russian prison and is back in the United States after being sentenced to nine years in that same Russian prison for drug possession.

Griner was released in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout. Bout was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after being convicted in November 2012.

On Dec. 16, Griner posted her first statement since being released. In an Instagram caption, she says, “It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”

Griner gave thanks to many people in her circle, including her wife, family, the WNBA, her Russian legal team, and many other organizations. She also gave a special thanks to President Joe Biden.

“President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too,” Griner wrote. “I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home.”

Since Griner has been home, questions have risen on whether or not the basketball star will be playing for the Phoenix Mercury this season, and people finally got their answer.

“I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon,” Griner wrote.