20-year-old will spend decades in prison for terroristic act

A Henry County, Georgia, man who opened fire on two people at a local basketball court in McDonough in 2020 was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Dec. 14.

Twenty-year-old Anthony Armstrong got into a confrontation with Christopher Renier at a basketball court at the Creekwood Station Subdivision in March 2020.

As Reiner got in his car to leave the court with his girlfriend, Armstrong, who was described as a known gang member, pulled out his gun and fired seven times. One of the bullets went into the car, through the headrest, and into Reiner’s head, which caused him to lose consciousness and crash. Reiner survived his injuries.

Armstrong was convicted of terroristic acts and two counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 20 to be served in prison.