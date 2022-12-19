Teacher of the year accused of inappropriate relationship with former student

On Dec. 15, a Macon teacher was arrested after reports surfaced that he was having an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

Charles Jackson, 54, was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old student. Jackson was charged with two counts of statutory rape and one count of aggravated child molestation.

According to WMAZ-TV, some of the incidents happened at Ballard-Hudson middle school, where Jackson was this year’s teacher of the year, and the baseball coach.

The Bibb County school district said they fired Jackson on Dec. 15, and told parents they are cooperating with the investigation. School officials also told parents to report any concerns regarding their own children.

Jackson was ordered to be held without bond on Dec. 16 and was ordered by a magistrate judge to not have contact with the alleged victim and the victim’s family.