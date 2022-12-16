Black woman arrested after officers made gruesome discovery in her home

A woman was arrested after officers found the body of a toddler in her home in Cherokee County.

Canton police said on Dec. 14 around 4:10 pm, officers received a walk-in report regarding a deceased toddler inside a home. When they arrived, authorities say they found the girl’s body inside.

Detectives sent out two warrants for 40-year-old Phillissa Diallo concerning the toddler’s death. It is still unknown what the relationship is between the two.

Officers sent the toddler’s body to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab to determine the cause of death and confirm her identity.

Diallo was charged with one count of concealing the death of another person and one count of second-degree cruelty to children. She was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.