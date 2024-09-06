Brooklyn laundromat robbery: toddler’s jewelry stolen in shocking incident

In a distressing incident that has left the Brooklyn, NY, community reeling, a woman was caught on surveillance video stealing a chain from a 2-year-old girl at a laundromat. The robbery occurred on Sept. 2 at the Laundryland Super Laundromat in the Cypress Hills neighborhood around 11:30 p.m.

According to reports from News 12 Brooklyn, the girl was at the laundromat with her grandmother when the theft took place. The video footage shows the suspect approaching the toddler, swiftly swiping the jewelry, and fleeing the scene. The New York Police Department (NYPD) has since released a screenshot of the alleged thief in hopes of gathering information from the public.

🚨WANTED- GRAND LARCENY: On 9/2/24 #Brooklyn @NYPD75PCT @ 11:26 p.m. inside of 2540 Linden Blvd, the unknown individual unlawfully removed the 2-year-old female victim’s property. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post on our website https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 pic.twitter.com/RTi74Lehq7 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) September 5, 2024

Fortunately, the toddler was unharmed during the incident. The NYPD has urged anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect to come forward.

The NYPD is actively seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information can contact the NYPD at 1-800-577-TIPS or submit tips online through the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers website.