An Atlanta man is on the loose after he attempted to rob a nail salon, but nobody paid attention to him.

A video of the incident shows the man walking into Nail 1st on Piedmont Road on July 3. The man shouts “Everybody get down, get down everybody,” as he holds a black plastic bag in his hand.

Everybody in the store initially ignores him and then he walks over to an employee behind the counter. The employee didn’t give him any money from the register and instead answers a phone call.

“Give me the money, where’s the money,” the man said. One of the women finally gets up from her chair, puts up her hands, and walks outside, while the others in the salon still don’t move.

After he realizes that no one is giving him what he wants, he looks around the store for one last time and walks out of the store.

Crime Stoppers says that the man drove away in a silver car.