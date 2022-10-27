2 women charged after body found in suitcase is identified as 5-year-old boy

Police have issued warrants for two adults after a body found in a suitcase in Indiana earlier this year has been identified as a 5-year-old boy from Atlanta.

In a news conference on Oct. 26, Indiana State police say they have identified the boy as Cairo Jordan, who would have turned 6 years old this week.

Police issued a warrant for both Jordan’s mother Dejuan Anderson, who is being charged with murder, neglect of a child resulting in death, and obstruction of justice. Another woman facing charges is Dawn Coleman. She’s facing the same charges as Anderson with the exception of murder. Coleman was arrested on Oct.19, but Anderson has not been found.

In April 2022, Jordan’s body was found by a mushroom hunter. He reported to police that he found a suitcase with a Las Vegas sign on it that looked out of place. That’s when he opened it and found the boy’s body.

The autopsy report on Jordan’s body said he died from an electrolyte imbalance.