Police arrest 3rd teen in connection to killing of 2 boys at Atlantic Station
Atlanta police have arrested a third teenager in connection to the shooting deaths of two boys at Atlantic Station, a shopping and entertainment district in Atlanta, on Nov. 26.

On Dec. 7, police announced the arrest of two teens, identified as 15-year-old and a 16-year-old. The third suspect was a 16-year-old from Clayton County. The teen has not been identified because he or she is a juvenile.


Twelve-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson were killed during a shoot-out at Atlantic Station. Police say they believe Jackson was the intended target and Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Zyion died at the scene, and Cameron died days later in the hospital.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related.


All three suspects have been charged with murder, aggravated assault, and gang charges. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office will determine if the teens will be charged as adults.

