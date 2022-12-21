Ashley Jordan preserves Black history at Philly’s African American Museum

Ashley Jordan is dedicated to preserving Black history. She became the president and CEO of the African American Museum in Philadelphia in September 2021. A doctorate degree recipient of history from Howard University in 2017, Jordan also served as an adjunct professor at North Central State College in Mansfield, Ohio.

Before took the helm at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, she was an executive director for Evansville African American Museum in Indiana. She was also the curator for the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center.

Throughout her career, Jordan has earned multiple civic and academic awards including the Pace Setter Award from the Association of African American Museums. She is also a multiple doctoral fellowship recipient for the Filson and the Kentucky Historical Societies. The NAACP also awarded Jordan the Black Excellence Award.