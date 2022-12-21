Multi-hyphenate Monica Hooks is all about elevating brands

Monica Hooks is serious about uplifting others. The executive and entrepreneur has over 20 years of experience in the fields of marketing and brand management.

In her prominent position at Sony Music Entertainment, she has worked in product management, international marketing and business affairs. Then, she ventured into the world of entrepreneurship, where she enjoyed business development roles focused on new media, entertainment and technology startups.

Hooks is the executive director at the Women’s Entrepreneurship Initiative, where she is responsible for innovation policy, entrepreneur workforce programs, financial capacity building, entrepreneur retention and development for women business owners throughout the city of Atlanta.

Hooks is also the founder and CEO of The Marketing Oracle, which is a marketing agency offering strategy and market research. The organization was conceived by the Women’s Entrepreneurship Initiative inaugural graduating class. The Marketing Oracle is the recipient of the 2017 Microsoft Innovation Bots and Cognitive Services Award.

A graduate of Dartmouth College, earning a degree in government, Hooks also received the Dean’s Award. Hooks has an MBA in finance and marketing from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.