Rapper who posed on cop car at US Capitol riots on Jan. 6 has been sentenced

WASHINGTON — The FBI experienced considerable difficulty tracking down many of the rioters who illegally stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But federal agents had no problem whatsoever in finding rapper Bugzie the Don.

Why was it so easy? Glad you asked. The Virginia-born and bred rapper, whose birth name is Antionne DeShaun Brodnax, was easy to locate and arrest because he posed for a photo sitting on a U.S. Capitol Police vehicle – and then used the image for the cover of his album, according to CBS affiliate WUSA9.

To top it all off, in an episode of “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up,” Bugzie even titled the album The Capital, though, the proper spelling is “Capitol.”

For his efforts, a federal judge sentenced Bugzie the Don to five months in prison after he pleaded guilty in October 2021 to four misdemeanor counts in connection to the infamous insurrection. He was also ordered to pay a $70 special assessment and $500 in restitution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

After Bugzie serves his term on the four counts including unlawful entry and disorderly conduct, he will be on one year of supervised release.

Bugzie seemed to sense that he was going to get into trouble because he used the first single off The Capital to deny that the man in the photo was him.

“It wasn’t me,” he said.

Eventually, however, Bugzie admitted to federal investigators that the man sitting on top of the cop car was him. He also copped to walking inside the Capitol building and having other insurrectionists take photos of him in front of monuments. He told the feds that he was not in Washington, D.C. to take part in the riots, but to film a video for his upcoming album.

Check out the full report on Bugzie as well as the video to the single “Trap House” and an interview from 2021.