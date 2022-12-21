TIDAL highlights the 4 Atlanta artists to look out for in riveting showcase

The streaming service hosts a show featuring some of the music industry’s brightest rising artists
Sakura performs at Center Stage in Atlanta on Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

IDAL hosted a show featuring four of the music industry’s biggest rising artists at Vinyl at Center Stage in Atlanta on Dec. 19. The concert was a part of the streaming service’s rising series.

The show featured Lunar Vacation, Sakura, SwaVay and Tom The Mail Man. Sakura opened the night and showed off her vocal range as she ran through an original set list of released and unreleased music. She picked up her guitar for one song, and then had DJ and producer DvDx play three 808-heavy singles, including “Chasing Feelings.”


Lunar Vacation performs at Center Stage in Atlanta on Dec. 19. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

Lunar Vacation then came out and the alternative band and performed a set of easygoing original tunes for an approximate 15-minute set. Some of the group’s most-known singles include “Unlucky,” “The Basement” and “Swimming.”

SwaVay performs at the “TIDAL Rising: Atlanta” concert at Center Stage in Atlanta. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

SwaVay then came out on stage and performed a handful of tracks off his latest album Almetha’s Son, starting off with “GRAMMYS.” His set list also included “BILLY” and concluded with “KICK DOOR.” The Def Jam rapper, who also produces, joked with the crowd that his name is Jack Harlow in attempts to make the audience make more noise.


Tom The Mail Man performs at Center Stage in Atlanta. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

Tom The Mail Man closed the show in masterclass of crowd control. He made the audience sit down around him, stand up, salute him and respond “yes, sir!” when he asked them to, run around in a circle and start multiple mosh pits during his 20-minute performance. Some of the set list included his popular singles, “Bad H–,” “Last Night” and “Broke.”

