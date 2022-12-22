Chrisean Rock explains why she and Blueface don’t have any kids together

Chrisean Rock and Blueface still can’t seem to get it together.

The couple is back in the headlines, but not for attacking each other or going to jail. This time, it’s about their sexual relationship.

Rock was a recent guest on the “Know For Sure” podcast, where she talked about her previous pregnancies.

“If I have a baby, I’m keeping it this time. I killed like, three of them, Rock said. “You know you always have that bad feeling, like, this [is] not right.”

The podcast host continued to ask Rock if she thought it was the right time to have kids. Rock began to stumble over her words when answering.

“I wouldn’t mind if it was right now,” Rock said at first before switching up and saying she needs a ring before she has a kid with Blueface.

With all that has gone on between the couple this year, it might not be a good idea to tie the knot or have kids.