Footage of Blueface allegedly firing weapon released (video)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department apprehended prolific rapper Blueface based on a video it procured showing the rapper allegedly firing shots at a truck.

According to “TMZ,” the famously mercurial Blueface was outside of a club in October 2022 when an unidentified man approached him and his crew. Something transpired that prompted Blueface to allegedly pull out a handgun and fire multiple shots at the man’s truck as it pulled away.

The entertainment news outlet is requesting information from the unnamed nightclub owner who told them that a man was attacked inside the club by Blueface’s crew. There is no word yet as to what precipitated the fight, but the club owners said Blueface was not involved in the altercation inside the facility.

Once outside, the man reportedly pulled up on the rapper and his entourage and demanded to know “Who hit me?” Within a split second, shots rang out and the driver of the truck was seen pulling off at top speed from the scene.

As has been reported, Blueface, 25, was with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock when a team of undercover officers bum-rushed Blueface and arrested him on Nov. 14, on two serious charges: felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm, and discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.

“The Breakfast Club” has also reported that Blueface has now been released on $50K bail but will soon have to report to court to face the charges