Investigator at Tupac’s murder scene reportedly said Diddy was involved

An investigator who was on the scene at Tupac’s murder in Las Vegas in 1996 said resolutely she believed Sean “Diddy” Combs was somehow connected to the assassination.

Tupac’s violent demise has taken on almost mythical proportions since he lost his life at the pinnacle of his hip-hop career nearly 30 years ago.

“This whole thing to me started in 1994 — the first time Tupac is shot,” Sheryl McCollum told NewsNation.

As most ardent Tupac fans remember vividly, the Me Against the World emcee was shot multiple times during a robbery at a studio in New York in Times Square in 1994. Tupac said it was very suspicious because Sean “Diddy” Combs was with Biggie and about 40 entourage members were in the same building.

“You ain’t gotta shoot somebody five times to take their jewelry and their money,” McCollum deduced. “Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs and his entourage of 40? Unharmed. Unthreatened.”

McCollum added that robbery as a reason for a shooting doesn’t make sense for another reason.

“How does that make sense to anybody that one person is going to be robbed and not the other 40? Who would have had more money and jewelry? Forty,” the investigator added.

During his recovery, Shakur emphatically accused Biggie Smalls, aka Notorious B.I.G., and Diddy of orchestrating the incident. Tupac said he was particularly stunned that Biggie and Diddy did not seem shocked when Tupac stumbled into the studio covered in blood.

“Nobody approached me. I noticed that nobody would look at me,” Tupac told Vibe magazine in 1995.

Of course, two years after the first shooting, Tupac was fatally gunned down after he left the Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand Casino and Resort.

Diddy has vehemently denied being the mastermind behind both shootings, but McCollum is not so convinced. She noted the similarities between both violent episodes.

“Both times that Tupac Shakur is shot, he is trapped in something,” McCollum explained. “He’s trapped in an elevator, and then he’s trapped in a car. There is literally nowhere to run.”

The investigator also noticed something else peculiar.

“Both scenes though, ironically, don’t have video footage,” she added. “To me, this signifies somebody close to him knows his whereabouts on that day, that time and that location.

“That, to me, shrinks your suspect pool pretty good. Only a handful of people would have known where he was on both of those days,” McCollum stated.

In related news, the family of Tupac has reportedly hired an investigator to substantiate or disprove their belief that there is a connection between Diddy and Tupac on the night the latter lost his life, Billboard reports.