Beatrice Sibblies is focusing on community development and entrepreneurship

Beatrice Sibblies is the managing partner of BOS Development, a real estate development and brokerage firm based in the New York neighborhood of Harlem. With a focus on community development and entrepreneurship, BOS creates the spectrum of projects necessary for a vibrant community — including residential, educational, hospitality, and commercial developments.

BOS Development’s debut project, 88 Morningside, is an 80,000-square-foot residential co-op and community facility building structured on a 99-year ground lease from a Presbyterian church. With the building’s sleek interior and exterior design, the project received numerous accolades for its aesthetic quality and proved to be one of the most successful residential developments in Harlem.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower to be?

I’m a super-connector of people, ideas and movements.

What are some of your career highlights?

My successful track record as a structured finance banker, conviction to build independent real estate development and brokerage business, and having a pivotal role in shaping multiple nonprofit and membership organizations focused on building African American and women’s leadership.

What are some of your proudest achievements?

Building my first apartment building with no prior commercial real estate development experience and raising an independent spirit, which is my 11-year-old daughter.





